Barcelona started the season with arguably more depth in midfield than in any other area of the squad, but Hansi Flick’s options have been decimated in recent weeks. The injury to Pedri after facing Real Madrid is the one that has hurt the Blaugrana most though.

The Canary Islander has been the modicum of consistency since Flick arrived, and was on his best run of fitness in several years until his injury. He was diagnosed with a hamstring tear after defeat in El Clasico though, with differing reports on his recovery period. Most had him ruled out for four to six weeks, which would see him miss crucial fixtures with Athletic Club, Chelsea, Atletico Madrid and Real Betis.

Pedri on course for swifter recovery

The 22-year-old could be back sooner than expected though. Marca say that Pedri’s recovery is going well, and he could be back in time for their clash with Athletic Club after the international break. Flick will have a better idea of whether he will be available in the coming days, depending on whether he is ready to return to group work next week. All the same, Barcelona, aware of his injury history and his importance to the team, will under no circumstances rush him back. Even if he were to return before December, it would be a positive for the Blaugrana.

Raphinha in final phase of recovery

That news comes in tandem with a report from MD, who say that Raphinha trained alone for the second day in a row on the pitch. He is in the final phase of his recovery though, and is expected to be back in group training sooner rather than later. Barcelona expect to have Raphinha, Joan Garcia and Marc Casado available for their visit from Athletic Club on the 22nd of November.

The Spanish Football Federation have the right to feel offended that Barcelona have not informed them earlier about Lamine Yamal's procedure, just as Barcelona have the right to consider that this is the appropriate moment to carry out the procedure. Relations between them have… — barcacentre (@barcacentre) November 11, 2025

The return of Casado would alleviate the need to bring Pedri back in, given the absences in midfield. With Gavi out, and Frenkie de Jong suspended, Casado, Dani Olmo and Fermin Lopez are the only fully fit options for Flick. Marc Bernal could be given more minutes too, while Andreas Christensen and Eric Garcia have filled in in midfield before.