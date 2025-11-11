Barcelona have looked increasingly more like themselves over the last couple of games, coinciding with what looks much more like the Lamine Yamal of last season. The 18-year-old has been dealing with a groin issue in the opening months of the campaign that has hampered his contributions.

Missing a total of five games so far due to the sports hernia, Lamine Yamal has not looked himself in a number more that he has played. The problem, known in Spanish as ‘pubalgia’, impacts a players’ ability to turn sharply and accelerate, and also causes pain when shooting. This season it has been affecting the likes of Franco Mastantuono of Real Madrid and Nico Williams of Athletic Club too.

Barcelona consult specialist on Lamine Yamal injury

Last month it was reported that Lamine Yamal had sought out further advice on the possibility of surgery from outside the club to resolve the matter, but MD say that the club have also done so of late. Their information is that Barcelona doctor Ricard Pruna has consulted with Belgian specialist Ernest Schilders on the injury, who has dealt with more than 3,000 cases of the injury.

Positive prognosis for Lamine Yamal

The feedback was supposedly positive on the injury. The conclusions were that Lamine Yamal’s current regime of recovery, physiotherapy, specific exercises to strengthen the area, and reduced demands, is the correct one. His evolution has been positive, and the fact that Barcelona detected the issue early on should reduce the risk of it becoming a chronic problem. However the Blaugrana will need to be vigilant and ensure that he follows a strict routine in order to resolve the matter for good.

Flick confirms specific plans for Lamine Yamal

On Saturday ahead of Barcelona’s win over Celta Vigo, manager Hansi Flick told the press that the teenage star was following an altered training programme.

“Lamine changed his discipline, he is better now, he is working hard, on the pitch and in the gym and it is very important for this injury that he works like this.”

During Barcelona’s open training session on Friday, Lamine Yamal was seen doing individual work initially away from the rest of his teammates. He would then go on to play all but a handful of minutes against Celta, having featured for the full 90 minutes against Club Brugge on Wednesday. The Blaugrana will be hoping his upward trajectory continues while on Spain duty over the next two weeks.