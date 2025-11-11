Who are Atletico Madrid’s new owners Apollo Sports Capital?

Atletico Madrid announced on Monday that a deal had been completed for Apollo Sports Capital (ASC) to become the majority shareholder in the club, purchasing 55% of the total shares. Their investment in Atletico represents part of their first investments into football.

The move will see CEO Miguel Angel Gil Marin and President Enrique Cerezo remain in their roles for the foreseeable, with the club exiting the Gil family’s control for the first time in 38 years. A major part of the attraction to invest in Atletico is thought to be the development of the urban project around the Metropolitano, which includes several entertainment venues and more sports facilities.

Gil Marin: Opportunity to build strong, sustainable growth

For some time it has been rumoured that Gil Marin, the majority shareholder until now, was looking for a chance to sell the club. Speaking to the Atletico club website, he made the following statement on the addition of ASC.

“We are very proud to welcome a committed new partner to the club. Apollo Sports Capital is a powerful ally who respects the history, traditions and defining identity of Atletico Madrid and its fans, while bringing additional strength and enthusiasm to help maintain our growth and competitiveness.”

“This exciting next phase will build on the model that has driven our progress in recent years, and Atletico would not be in the position it finds itself today without the support of Wanda Group, Quantum Pacific and Ares, whose backing has strengthened us at pivotal moments. Our achievements also reflect the dedication of our employees, the commitment from our players and coaches and, above all, the unwavering passion of our fans – the true heart and soul of the club.”

“Looking ahead, together we see significant opportunity to drive strong, sustainable growth of Atletico Madrid as we build on our remarkable legacy. It was important to me to select a long-term investment partner who believes in our strategy and can enhance our activities off the pitch with the development of Ciudad del Deporte.”

Givone: ‘Add value in the areas where we excel’

Meanwhile Co-Portfolio Manager and Partner Robert Givone also made a statement on the website explaining that they were looking to focus their influence on fan experience and the growth of the Ciudad del Deporte.

“Atletico Madrid is one of Europe’s great sporting institutions and we are honoured for Apollo Sports Capital to invest in this storied club and its more than 120-year heritage. Miguel Angel has done a tremendous job transforming Atletico and it was important to us that we invest behind his continued leadership, in addition to investing in the team and the local community.”

🚨🔴⚪️ Atlético Madrid heads into the international break just 6 points off the top in La Liga. pic.twitter.com/o7JLK33fBm — Atletico Universe (@atletiuniverse) November 9, 2025

“We’re excited to back the team and honour its spirit and traditions, and to add value in areas where we excel, such as growth of the Ciudad del Deporte and enhancing the fan experience. Supporting the ambitious plans for the sports city can create significant value for both the Club and the local economy.”

Who are Apollo Sports Capital?

Apollo, the company behind ASC, are a private equity firm from the United States that seek to invest in companies and turnover a profit after improving operations through ‘innovative capital solutions’. In total, they are managing $908b (€786b) in assets, amd have also recently invested in tennis, backing the Mutua Madrid Open and Miami Open.

Givone was a former pro tennis player before retiring at 26 and moving into finance, while the other porfolio manager Lee Solomon is a former media executive. CEO Al Tylis has had more involvement in football, and is a part-owner in DC United in the USA, Club Necaxa in Mexico, Swansea City in Wales, and Nottingham Forest in England. He has also brought in celebrity investors such as actor Ryan Reynolds and Eva Longoria, and has worked for some time with Chief Strategy Officer Sam Porter. The latter has held the same role at DC United and is a managing partner at Necaxa too. His background was in basketball before making the switch to football.