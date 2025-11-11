Former Real Madrid and current Brazil manager Carlo Ancelotti has suggested that Endrick Felipe may be best-served by a move away from the club in the January transfer window. Before Ancelotti’s arrival, Endrick was a regular in the Brazil squad, and while he missed his first two call-ups through injury, has not returned in the subsequent two squads.

Part of that is because Endrick has not played a role for Xabi Alonso in his new Real Madrid side. Despite being fit since mid-September, Endrick is yet to play a single minute for Los Blancos, and Alonso has shown no sign of giving him any game time in the near future.

Ancelotti suggests Endrick should consider a move

There has been plenty of talk over a potential move for Endrick in January, given his lack of minutes. Ancelotti hinted that if he still holds ambitions of making it to the 2026, World Cup, then he may consider a move.

“Yes, I spoke with him (Endrick) at the beginning of this season. He was injured, but now he’s fine, back, and he needs to think with those around him about what’s best. He needs to talk to the club to see what’s best for him,” he told Placar, as quoted by Diario AS.

“Endrick is very young; this won’t be his last World Cup. He could play in the 2026 World Cup because he has the necessary quality, but he could also be in the 2030 World Cup, or the 2034 World Cup, and maybe even the 2038 World Cup (laughs). I think it’s important for him to play again and show his quality.”

Endrick close to a move to Olympique Lyon

For his part, Endrick seems conscious of that. He has given the green light to a loan move to Olympique Lyon in the winter transfer window, although the Ligue 1 side and Real Madrid are still yet to reach an agreement on terms. Another player who may also have heard that message is Rodrygo Goes. Although he has been included by Ancelotti for their games this November, he has only had 359 minutes of game time so far, a third of the way through the season.