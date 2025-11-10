Robert Lewandowski will consider retirement after Barcelona spell

Barcelona forward Robert Lewandowski is no longer ruling out retirement as an option next summer, amid uncertainty over his future. The Polish forward recently commented that he was not thinking about next season yet, but would weigh up the matter depending on how he feels at the end of this season.

Over recent weeks, there has been almost unanimity in the reporting from Catalonia that Barcelona do not intend to offer Lewandowski an extension after his deal expires this season. The 37-year-old reminded of his qualities on Sunday night with a hat-trick in a 4-2 win over Celta Vigo, but Barcelona are seemingly keen to look to the future.

Lewandowski keen to continue at Barcelona

According to Sport, Lewandowski believes that he still has more to offer to Barcelona, and could be of use for another season. While this season Lewandowski is battling for a starting spot, he would be willing to accept a reduction in minutes and a role off the bench next season in order to remain at the club, should they bring in a better option.

Saudi Arabia off the table

Many players at this stage of their career move to Major League Soccer or Saudi Arabia, where the demands are lesser and the pay cheques higher. In particular, a switch to the Middle East has been touted on several occasions, but the Catalan daily say that this idea holds little appeal for Lewandowski. His family is settled in Barcelona, where they have built their own house in nearby Castelldelfels, and he does not want to uproot them without a serious alternative on the table.

Julian Nagelsmann: "Marc is a very good goalkeeper, and I trust that he will find a good solution and will be able to play regularly. We'll see what happens." Via @diarioas — barcacentre (@barcacentre) November 10, 2025

Retirement in the equation for the first time

As such, should Barcelona decide to move on from Lewandowski, then for the first time in his career, Lewandowski may consider retirement. Another option in Europe would only tempt him if it gave him a chance to compete at the top level without moving his family. Hence retirement could be a serious option, although reported interest from Atletico Madrid may fit the his requirements for a move within Europe.