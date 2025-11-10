Over the last few days, much has been made of the Liverpool fans’ reaction to Trent Alexander-Arnold’s Anfield return during last weekend’s Champions League clash, which saw Real Madrid defeated 1-0. The 27-year-old joined Los Blancos in a cut-price deal early in the summer, having taken the decision not to sign a new contract with the reigning Premier League champions.

In the aftermath of the hostile reception that Trent received, Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher justified the fans’ reaction when he spoke to CBS (via Diario AS).

“The fans decide what kind of reaction he gets. The reason it was bad is because Trent, during his 20 years as a ‘red’, played the role of ‘I’m a fan on the pitch’. The fans in the stadium would not go for free to play for Real Madrid. Okay, it’s his career and he only has one. He’s young and he’s had brilliant success.

“But if what he’s said since he joined the Liverpool team was true, that it’s the only team for him and that he wants to be captain and become a legend here, then you don’t leave when you’ve just won the league title and you have the opportunity to go and win more trophies with your club. Are you joining a club that has beaten you in two Champions League finals and is the club you want to compete with to win more titles? I fully understand the reaction of the fans.

“A lot of this is because they feel that Trent has deceived us a little bit throughout the process that he’s been at the club and also in the last year, where he hasn’t given any media interviews or said anything. There was a lot of talk about Salah and Van Dijk, who constantly declared to the press that they wanted to stay. Trent was silent on the subject, and that’s where the frustration of the fans comes from.”

Trent is seeking to kickstart his Real Madrid career

As for his time at Real Madrid, Trent has had a difficult start. He missed six weeks after suffering a hamstring injury in September, and although he is back in contention now, he has not started any of the last three matches, despite the fact that he has been named in the matchday squad. He will hope to be in the line-up when Los Blancos travel to Elche after the international break.