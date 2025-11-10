Real Madrid went into the international break after a difficult week, which resulted in a draw and a defeat against Rayo Vallecano and Liverpool. On top of that, Xabi Alonso now has some key injuries to deal with.

After losing at Anfield, midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni was ruled out for several weeks, but Fede Valverde did seem to escape any serious damage after being withdrawn by Alonso in the closing stages. However he was one of two players that sustained issues against Rayo.

Valverde and Courtois sustain injuries in Vallecas

It was reported after the game that both Valverde, who had physical discomfort after Liverpool, and Thibaut Courtois had been injured. After the 0-0 draw with Rayo, Alonso explained that he had taken off Valverde for Trent Alexander-Arnold due to a different issue. Valverde has suffered an injury to the inside of his hamstring, the semimembranous muscle, and Courtois has a strain in his adductor muscle, the back of his hamstring.

Silver linings for Real Madrid

However the news is not all bad. Marca say that Valverde will be out for around 10 days, while Courtois will miss 10-12 days of action. That would mean that both would be fit in time to face Elche on 23rd of November. It also ensures that neither will travel with Uruguay or Belgium respectively, which means that both will be resting and recovering in the Spanish capital. Although clearly it would be better if both were fully fit and training, Los Blancos will be pleased that neither will miss any club games, and will save on travel fatigue, with Valverde in particular not involved in long trips with the Celeste.

Other injuries for Real Madrid

Defenders Antonio Rudiger and Dani Carvajal are still several weeks off their return, with the latter ruled out until 2026. The absence of Franco Mastantuono has no clear comeback date yet, but Tchouameni could well be back the week after the Elche game, meaning he too will only miss a total of two games.