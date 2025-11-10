Real Madrid produced a disappointing performance in their goalless draw at Rayo Vallecano on Sunday afternoon, which has evoked concerns as it followed another poor display at Liverpool earlier in the week. And it has now emerged that there are further issues that have emerged from the Vallecas clash – this time, in regards to injuries.

In the 83rd minute of the match, Fede Valverde was forced to be substituted by Xabi Alonso, as he pulled up with an issue. The Uruguayan ended the Liverpool clash with discomfort, and as per Diario AS, this was the same reason for his exit against Rayo, as the problem had not fully subsided before he was named in the starting line-up at Vallecas.

Real Madrid will undergo medical tests on Valverde in the next 24 hours to determine the severity of the discomfort, which is affecting his hamstring and adductor. But given that the international break is now here, there is optimism that he will not miss any matches at club level.

Courtois also suffering with discomfort

Valverde was not the only Real Madrid player to have ended the Rayo match with physical problems, as Thibaut Courtois is also said to be struggling with discomfort in his thigh. He will also undergo medical examinations, but the feeling is that his is nothing serious – although it has yet to be determined whether he can still play with Belgium, who have crucial World Cup qualifiers against Kazakhstan and Liechtenstein over the next week.

Real Madrid return to action after the international break with a trip to Elche, and they will certainly hope that Valverde and Courtois are back at 100% for that one, given that it will be another tricky test for the league leaders.