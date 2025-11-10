Lionel Messi returned to Camp Nou for the first time in over four years on Sunday night, and during a post on Instagram, explained that he hoped to return one day. Notably, he did so without any knowledge of the club.

The Argentine superstar left the club in tears in 2021 after Barcelona withdrew their contract offer the day an extension was due to be signed. This was the first time he has been back at the stadium he did not have the chance to bid farewell to the fans at. Posting a number of images of Camp Nou, which is currently being renovated and hosted its first event since work started on Friday, Messi left the following message.

Tomorrow Lionel Messi, for the first time, will talk about his departure from Barça, his life in Miami and his future. @sport — barcacentre (@barcacentre) November 10, 2025

“Last night I returned to a place I miss with my soul. A place where I was immensely happy, where you guys made me feel a thousand times the happiest person in the world. I hope one day I can come back, and not just to say goodbye as a player, as I never got to…”

Barcelona were unaware of Messi’s visit to Camp Nou

With the club’s heavyweights away in Vigo watching Barcelona’s 4-2 win over Celta on Sunday night, Messi was able to access the stadium without their knowledge. The surprise visit was not planned by the club, and as Diario AS explain, Messi appeared at the stadium without prior contact, and asked permission to be let in by the security staff of construction group Limak. After consulting with Barcelona and getting the green light, Messi was permitted to enter.

Why Messi’s presence was significant

The fact that Messi returned to Camp Nou without the club’s knowledge meant that President Joan Laporta was not present, nor could the club take advantage of his presence in terms of marketing or PR. The Inter Miami and Argentina star blames Laporta for his exit from Barcelona, feeling that he was duplicitous in his attempts to get him to stay. The incumbent president had run his election campaign by claiming that he was the choice to ensure that Messi stayed at the club.