Chelsea open talks with Real Madrid for star forward

Real Madrid forward Rodrygo Goes was heavily linked with an exit from the club in the summer, but ended up remaining at the Santiago Bernabeu. However with little increase in his playing time under Xabi Alonso, his future continues to have a question mark over it.

In the summer he was reportedly courted by Manchester City and Arsenal, but neither club made a serious play for him. Now though, it is Chelsea that have opened talks with Los Blancos over a potential deal for Rodrygo. Indykaila say that Chelsea are willing to make a move happen either in the January transfer window or in the summer.

Exclusive 💣 Chelsea in direct contact with @realmadrid 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐬𝐮𝐛𝐣𝐞𝐜𝐭 𝐢𝐬 𝐑𝐨𝐝𝐫𝐲𝐠𝐨. Chelsea willing to do deal for January or summer. Confirmed! pic.twitter.com/bNZvyEqUU9 — indykaila News (@indykaila) November 10, 2025

Secondary reports in Brazil confirm story

Several hours later, ESPN Brasil have corroborated some of the story, explaining that Rodrygo is now willing to leave Los Blancos. While they do not mention Chelsea, they do say that Rodrygo prefers to move to the Premier League if he is to do so. The change from the summer is that the Brazilian has grown increasingly dissatisfied with his role under Alonso, feeling he has not been given a fair amount of game time.

Rodrygo reduced to minor role under Alonso

Earlier in the season it was reported that Rodrygo had asked for the chance to compete for a spot on the left of Real Madrid’s attack with Vinicius Junior, rather than operating on the right as he has in recent seasons. While Rodrygo has featured most often in that position, he has been used infrequently.

So far this season Rodrygo has played just 359 minutes in 13 games, registering two assists. Just three times he has started this season, and only on one of those occasions did he pass the 63rd minute. The vast majority of his appearances have been 20-minute cameos.