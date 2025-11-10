Barcelona picked up a very important victory on Sunday, as they emerged 4-2 winners from their clash with Celta Vigo at Balaidos. It is a result that sees them go into the international break with confidence, given that they also closed the gap to Real Madrid in the La Liga title race.

As per Diario AS, head coach Hansi Flick gave his assessment of the victory in Vigo, as he also hit back at continued talk on the tactics that he has implemented at Barcelona this season.

“We played a good game with the ball and in the second half we defended better. Football always works like this. It doesn’t count what you’ve done. The second half gives us confidence for the following games. We only look at ourselves. Today we pressed well and I’m happy for the team.

“It’s important to say things, but I won’t. There is too much noise around us. Let’s hope that the injured players return. We have improved and we are on the right track. We’ll analyse today’s game, because we didn’t do everything well either.”

Flick: Too early to define Lewandowski role in squad

Robert Lewandowski was the star of the show for Barcelona, as he struck a hat-trick on his first start since returning from a hamstring injury. Flick was asked about whether he sees the veteran striker as his starting number nine for the remainder of the season.

“It’s too early to decide. After the injury I saw a different Lewandowski. He was positive, he came back early. It’s very good that he scored three goals because it will give him confidence. Last season, he was very important for us.”

Flick hoping for Pedri return after de Jong red card

Flick also spoke glowingly on Frenkie de Jong, although he regretted the late red card that the midfielder was shown, which means that he will miss the match against Athletic Club in two weeks’ time.

“He played a great game, he controlled the game. He’s very important to us. He’s playing at an incredible level. It is not good that he misses the next game, we will have to manage it. We’ll see if Pedri can come back.”