Barcelona avoid major injury problem following further tests on midfielder

Barcelona secured a strong victory away to Celta Vigo on Sunday night, winning 4-2 at Balaidos and cutting the gap to Real Madrid down to three points. They did so with a surprise midfield of Dani Olmo partnering Fermin Lopez and Frenkie de Jong in midfield.

That was because Marc Casado, who was originally named in the starting XI, suffered an injury in the warm-up, forcing Hansi Flick to alter his plans. However Barcelona have received positive news after furhter tests on Monday.

Casado injury is not serious

The good news reported by Marca is that Casado is only suffering from minor discomfort, and while Barcelona will monitor his fitness in the coming days, he is not expected to miss any game time.

Barcelona avoid another injury crisis in midfield

This is major boost for Flick, who is already struggling without a number of options in midfield. So far Marc Bernal has only featured in the final minutes of games, while Gavi and Pedri remain out injured, the former long-term. With de Jong being sent off late on against Celta, he will be suspended for their next clash with Athletic Club.

It means that Casado, Bernal, Fermin and Olmo will be the only four central midfielders available to Flick against the Basque outfit. That said, on occasion Flick has turned to youngster Dro Hernandez to fill in, but like Fermin and Olmo, is a more attacking option.

Olmo puts in surprise performance

While Barcelona were still caught out on several occasions defensively in the first half against Celta on Sunday, it was one of their better performances in recent weeks. Olmo was a surprise part of that in an unfamiliar deeper role. In possession, he made 65 passes out of 75 and recovered the ball on six occasions. Although he was far from perfect, Barcelona’s midfield did function with Olmo helping to control the game.