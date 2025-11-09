Barcelona Celta

WATCH: Robert Lewandowski doubles up as Barcelona retake lead against Celta Vigo

Barcelona are on course to close their gap to Real Madrid to three points, having gone 2-1 up against Celta Vigo in their La Liga clash at Balaidos.

The opening goal came inside the opening 10 minutes, and it came from the penalty spot. Marcos Alonso was penalised for a handball following a VAR check, and that allowed Robert Lewandowski to score from 12 yards. However, Barcelona were not ahead for long, as Sergio Carreira beat their high line before firing beyond Wojciech Szczesny to bring Celta level.

However, Barcelona are now back in front, and it’s their Polish striker that scores again. It’s a wonderful cross from Marcus Rashford, and Lewandowski taps home from close range for his second of the evening.

Barcelona have lacked a box threat in recent weeks, so it can come at no surprise that Lewandowski has scored twice in the first half here. He will fancy his chances of a hat-trick at Balaidos.

