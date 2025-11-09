Barcelona can go three points behind Real Madrid (following their draw earlier in the day) with victory over Celta Vigo, and they are on course to close the gap after taking an early lead at Balaidos.

The goal has come inside the opening 10 minutes, and it has come from the penalty spot. Marcos Alonso was penalised for a handball following a VAR check, and that has allowed Robert Lewandowski to score from 12 yards.

Lewandowski is making his return to the starting line-up, with Hansi Flick opting to go with him over Ferran Torres. So far, it has proven to be a good decision, although his penalty was not as convincing as he would have hoped it would be, as Ionut Radu got a hand on the strike – albeit, it was not enough.

Balaidos is always a tricky venue for Barcelona, so it is ideal for them to have started well. However, they will need to defend well if they are to secure victory.