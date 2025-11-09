Barcelona are on course to close their gap to Real Madrid to three points, as they have now gone 3-2 in front against Celta Vigo in their La Liga clash at Balaidos.

The opening goal came inside the opening 10 minutes, and it came from the penalty spot. Marcos Alonso was penalised for a handball following a VAR check, and that allowed Robert Lewandowski to score from 12 yards. However, Barcelona were not ahead for long, as Sergio Carreira beat their high line before firing beyond Wojciech Szczesny to bring Celta level.

Barcelona would go back in front, and it was their Polish striker that scores again. It was a wonderful cross from Marcus Rashford, and Lewandowski tapped home from close range for his second of the evening. However, Celta equalised again, this time from Borja Iglesias.

It had appeared destined for it to be 2-2 going into half time, but in stoppage time, Lamine Yamal has given Barcelona the lead for the third time on the night.

It has been a remarkable first half in Vigo, but crucially for Barcelona, they are leading. They will hope to defend better in the second period, as they seek a crucial victory.