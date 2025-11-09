Barcelona had been on course to close their gap to Real Madrid to three points, but they have been pegged back for a second time by Celta Vigo in their La Liga clash at Balaidos.

The opening goal came inside the opening 10 minutes, and it came from the penalty spot. Marcos Alonso was penalised for a handball following a VAR check, and that allowed Robert Lewandowski to score from 12 yards. However, Barcelona were not ahead for long, as Sergio Carreira beat their high line before firing beyond Wojciech Szczesny to bring Celta level.

Barcelona would go back in front, and it was their Polish striker that scores again. It was a wonderful cross from Marcus Rashford, and Lewandowski tapped home from close range for his second of the evening. However, Celta have equalised again, this time from Borja Iglesias.

Unbelievable strike by Borja Iglesias 😱 Celta equalise against Barcelona again thanks to a stunning hit from the experienced striker 💥

Celta have done very well to battle back twice after going behind, but for Barcelona, it is another poor goal for them to concede.