WATCH: Barcelona pegged back by Celta Vigo two minutes after opener

Barcelona had made a perfect start to their trip to Balaidos, but they have been pegged back immediately by Celta Vigo in their La Liga clash.

The opening goal came inside the opening 10 minutes, and it came from the penalty spot. Marcos Alonso was penalised for a handball following a VAR check, and that allowed Robert Lewandowski to score from 12 yards. However, Barcelona were not ahead for long, as Sergio Carreira beat their high line before firing beyond Wojciech Szczesny to bring Celta level.

Marcus Rashford should have made it 2-0 seconds before Carreira’s goal, but it is another goal where Barcelona’s high line has been exposed. Celta did well to break it, and they will be delighted to have brought themselves back level so soon after falling behind to Lewandowski’s penalty.

It has been an electric start at Balaidos, and there is sure to be more goals in this one.

