Real Madrid were held to a goalless draw by Rayo Vallecano on a sunny Sunday afternoon at Vallecas, with the hosts nullifying much of the threat that the La Liga leaders tried to produce.

Starting XI

Thibaut Courtois – 6

Rayo had a number of good chances to score, but the Belgian was only tested on one occasion – that by Andrei Ratiu in the first half, which drew a comfortable save.

Fede Valverde – 6

Far from his best performance, compounded by a late injury that forced him to be taken off. Pep Chavarria and Alvaro Garcia caused him problems.

Raul Asencio – 6

Struggled in the first half, but got better in the second when Eder Militao was introduced.

Dean Huijsen – 5.5

Saw a yellow card early on for a late challenge, and he was taken off at half time to avoid any chance of a third dismissal in Real Madrid colours.

Alvaro Carreras – 7

Real Madrid’s best defender, as he often is. Jorge de Frutos is a tricky customer, but he dealt with him well.

Eduardo Camavinga – 6.5

Struggled to gain control in midfield, but largely did well before his late substitution.

Arda Guler – 7.5

Another impressive performance from Guler, although he was often nullified in a creative sense.

Jude Bellingham – 6.5

Very quiet afternoon for the Englishman, who did not have the same effect as recent weeks.

Brahim Diaz – 6

Looked to be positive, but often without success.

Kylian Mbappe – 6

A difficult afternoon for Mbappe, who was kept out of the game by a combination of Rayo’s defence and midfield. He had only one shot, which sums his performance up.

Vinicius Junior – 7

Much of Real Madrid’s dangerous play came down the left, with Vinicius at the heart of things. However, he was also often without success.

Substitutes

Eder Militao – 6.5

Did okay during his second half performance.

Dani Ceballos – 6

Sought to wrestle back control for Real Madrid.

Rodrygo – 6

Struggled to make an impact during his late cameo.

Trent Alexander-Arnold – N/A

Came on late for the injured Valverde.