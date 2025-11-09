Real Madrid were held to a goalless draw by Rayo Vallecano on a sunny Sunday afternoon at Vallecas, with the hosts nullifying much of the threat that the La Liga leaders tried to produce.
Starting XI
Thibaut Courtois – 6
Rayo had a number of good chances to score, but the Belgian was only tested on one occasion – that by Andrei Ratiu in the first half, which drew a comfortable save.
Fede Valverde – 6
Far from his best performance, compounded by a late injury that forced him to be taken off. Pep Chavarria and Alvaro Garcia caused him problems.
Raul Asencio – 6
Struggled in the first half, but got better in the second when Eder Militao was introduced.
Dean Huijsen – 5.5
Saw a yellow card early on for a late challenge, and he was taken off at half time to avoid any chance of a third dismissal in Real Madrid colours.
Alvaro Carreras – 7
Real Madrid’s best defender, as he often is. Jorge de Frutos is a tricky customer, but he dealt with him well.
Eduardo Camavinga – 6.5
Struggled to gain control in midfield, but largely did well before his late substitution.
Arda Guler – 7.5
Another impressive performance from Guler, although he was often nullified in a creative sense.
Jude Bellingham – 6.5
Very quiet afternoon for the Englishman, who did not have the same effect as recent weeks.
Brahim Diaz – 6
Looked to be positive, but often without success.
Kylian Mbappe – 6
A difficult afternoon for Mbappe, who was kept out of the game by a combination of Rayo’s defence and midfield. He had only one shot, which sums his performance up.
Vinicius Junior – 7
Much of Real Madrid’s dangerous play came down the left, with Vinicius at the heart of things. However, he was also often without success.
Substitutes
Eder Militao – 6.5
Did okay during his second half performance.
Dani Ceballos – 6
Sought to wrestle back control for Real Madrid.
Rodrygo – 6
Struggled to make an impact during his late cameo.
Trent Alexander-Arnold – N/A
Came on late for the injured Valverde.
