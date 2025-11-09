Real Madrid were left disappointed to have played out a goalless draw against Rayo Vallecano in their derby clash. The home side had the better of the play, so there will be a feeling that Los Blancos will take a point, given that they could have left Vallecas with none.

As per Diario AS, head coach Xabi Alonso delivered his assessment of the match. Given Real Madrid’s poor record at Vallecas in recent years, he recognised that it was always going to be an uphill struggle for his side in the south of Madrid.

“We were prepared for a demanding match. In previous years it was difficult here, and this time the same. Rayo demands a lot from you, we could not unbalance, a frenetic context and today it was the same. We didn’t win all the duels, but we didn’t lose them all. It was very disputed. In transitions we couldn’t unbalance, but in defence we held up well. It’s not a lack of intensity.”

It’s now back-to-back matches without a goal for Real Madrid, following on from their 1-0 defeat to Liverpool in the Champions League. Despite this, Alonso is not concerned about his side’s attacking prowess.

“After Anfield, where we were left behind, we wanted a game to take where we wanted. In the second half, anything could have happened. I don’t blame it on the emotional peaks, it’s game by game in La Liga and today we couldn’t get the victory.”

Alonso explains Trent Alexander-Arnold snub

Alonso decided against starting Trent Alexander-Arnold at Vallecas, which ended up costing Real Madrid as Fede Valverde, who started at right-back again, went off injured. He explained his thought-process behind the decision.

“Fede was fine before the game. Trent needs a little more time, during the break he will be able to prepare well.”