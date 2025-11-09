There were five La Liga matches played on Sunday, as the final day’s play took place ahead of the November international break: Real Madrid were at Vallecas to take on Rayo Vallecano, Valencia hosted Real Betis, Athletic Club took on Real Oviedo, Mallorca and Getafe met at Son Moix, with the late game seeing Celta Vigo and Barcelona face off.

Valencia hit back to deny Real Betis victory at Mestalla

Valencia 1-1 Real Betis

Valencia are now seven matches without a win in La Liga, but they can take positives after coming from behind to hold Real Betis to a draw. A monumental error from Cesar Tarrega allowed Cucho Hernandez to open the scoring the second half, but soon after, substitute Luis Rioja notched an equaliser.

That result sees Valencia move back out of the relegation zone, but only on goal difference. Betis remain in fifth, but they will be disappointed to have not secured a victory.

Stunning Nico Williams strike seals Athletic Club victory

Athletic Club 1-0 Real Oviedo

Athletic Club ended a three-match losing streak in all competitions with a hard-fought victory over Real Oviedo at San Mames. Nico Williams scored the only goal of the game in spectacular fashion, as he skipped away from several challenges before firing into the back of the net.

Oviedo thought they had equalised soon after, but despite a terrible moment from Unai Simon, Ilyas Chaira’s goal was ruled out for offside. It means that they remain rooted to the bottom of the La Liga table, while Athletic rise to 7th.

Vedat Muriqi moves Mallorca clear of the relegation zone

Mallorca 1-0 Getafe

Mallorca have won only their third La Liga match of the season, having edged past Getafe at Son Moix. The only goal of the game came courtesy of Vedat Muriqi, who fired home from close range after being set up by Johan Mojica, which was his 40th league goal for his current club.

With that victory, Mallorca moved up to 15th, now two points clear of the drop zone. As for Getafe, they drop to 8th with their first defeat in three matches.