Celta Vigo 2-4 Barcelona

Barcelona have made it back-to-back wins in La Liga, having secured an encouraging victory over Celta Vigo at Balaidos.

The opening goal of the contest came inside the opening 10 minutes, and it came from the penalty spot. Marcos Alonso was penalised for a handball following a VAR check, and that allowed Robert Lewandowski to score from 12 yards.

However, Barcelona were not ahead for long, as Sergio Carreira beat their high line before firing beyond Wojciech Szczesny to bring Celta level. Alejandro Balde played the defender onside, and with only the Polish goalkeeper to beat, he made no mistake from the edge of the penalty area.

Barcelona would go back in front on 37 minutes, and it was their Polish striker that scores again. It was a wonderful cross from Marcus Rashford, and Lewandowski tapped home from close range for his second of the evening. However, their lead would not last long again Celta equalised, this time from Borja Iglesias just before the interval.

It had appeared destined for it to be 2-2 going into half time, but in stoppage time, Lamine Yamal gave Barcelona the lead for the third time on the night. Marcus Rashford’s cutback found its way to the 18-year-old, who fired into the back of the net with his weaker right foot.

With 20 minutes remaining of the second half, Barcelona extended their lead, and it was a third of the evening for Lewandowski, as he headed home from a Rashford corner for his hat-trick goal. It was no less than the Catalans deserved for their performance after the interval, as they controlled proceedings in Vigo.

Barcelona are well-position in the La Liga title race again

However, the match did end on a sour note for them as Frenkie de Jong was shown a second yellow card for a foul on Iago Aspas, which means that he is suspended for the match against Athletic Club in a couple of weeks. Nevertheless, it is a fantastic result for Barcelona, who are now three points behind Real Madrid in the La Liga title race.