Barcelona made it back-to-back victories in La Liga with an impressive 4-2 victory over Celta Vigo at Balaidos, with goals coming from Robert Lewandowski (x3) and Lamine Yamal.

Starting XI

Wojciech Szczesny – 5.5

Had little to go outside of picking the ball out of his net twice, although he will feel that he should have done better for both goals.

Eric Garcia – 7

Looked good at right-back, which gives Hansi Flick a decision to make when Jules Kounde is fit enough to return.

Ronald Araujo – 7

Looked very assured, particularly in the second half. He won the physical battle with Borja Iglesias, despite the Celta striker scoring.

Pau Cubarsi – 6

Picked up a yellow card for a rash challenge, which indirectly led to Celta’s second goal of the evening.

Alejandro Balde – 6

Caught out for Celta’s first goal, but he did well on the whole.

Frenkie de Jong – 8

First class performance from the midfielder, who ran the show for Barcelona. He has massively stepped up his level during Pedri’s injury absence. However, he was sent off in the dying stages of stoppage time.

Dani Olmo – 7

Started in a deeper role, and although he looked uncomfortable at times, he linked play well with de Jong.

Fermin Lopez – 6.5

Got in a lot of good positions, but did not have much luck in front of goal.

Lamine Yamal – 8

Had a lot of success in the first half, and he got his reward when he scored in stoppage time. Quieter second period, but he did his job.

Robert Lewandowski – 9

Brilliant hat-trick from the veteran striker, who was missed by Barcelona during his injury absence. He is a valuable box threat, as he showed tonight with all three of his goals being scored from close range.

Marcus Rashford – 8

His delivery was excellent, as he assisted two of Lewandowski’s goals. And more encouragingly for Flick, he did well tracking well on a number of occasions.

Substitutes

Andreas Christensen – 6

Helped Barcelona see out the result.

Gerard Martin – 6

Came on late for Balde.

Ferran Torres – 6

Barely involved during his late cameo.

Marc Bernal – N/A

On for a minute at the end of stoppage time.