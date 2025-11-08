Real Madrid signed Franco Mastantuono over the summer, and in 2026, they could move for another wonderkid that has been making waves in his home country.

In recent months, it has emerged that Real Madrid are interested in Gilberto Mora, who was a standout performer at the recent U20 World Cup. The 17-year-old has also caught Barcelona’s attention, although it has been reported that he would prioritise a move to the Santiago Bernabeu.

Real Madrid and Barcelona are not the only clubs to be watching Mora, who has now acknowledged the interest that he has been attracted, as per ESPN (via Sport).

“I have managed to get several clubs to look for me; I don’t know, but I try to focus on my football, on the field, which is the most important thing, and it’s going to happen by itself. The mental aspect of a footballer is very important and especially to be a top player; it is one of the most important things to always have a winning mentality, which always looks for more and more. I have always tried to have that mentality to be in big clubs.”

Real Madrid could move for Mora next summer

Mora is unable to join a European club until January 2027, as per FIFA rules on players under the age of 18. This would be fine for Real Madrid, who are not intending to make any move until next summer at the earliest, given that they want to analyse his performances at the 2026 World Cup, where he is expected to feature for Mexico.

It remains to be seen whether Real Madrid move for Mora, but if they do, there is a high chance that ends up in the Spanish capital in 2027, given the allegiance that he is believed to have towards Los Blancos.