Real Madrid are expected to address their midfield options next summer, given that they have yet to replace Toni Kroos or Luka Modric. There is also a chance that Dani Ceballos leaves, thus making it even more likely for a new signing to arrive at the Santiago Bernabeu.

In recent years, one name has been linked to Real Madrid has been Alexis Mac Allister, who scored the only goal of the game during Liverpool’s victory over Xabi Alonso’s side earlier this week. The World Cup winner is appreciated within Valdebebas, but that may not be enough to bring him in.

As per Football Insider (via CaughtOffside), Pete O’Rourke has given an update on Real Madrid’s reported interest in Mac Allister, during which he revealed that neither the player nor Liverpool are keen on a transfer at this stage.

“This speculation about Mac Allister and Real Madrid has been going on for a while now. The last few transfer windows, there has been talk about it. You just never know.

“His dad previously has spoken about it before saying he was flattered by the interest and would never rule out a move to such a big club like Real Madrid. To be fair to the player, he played down speculation in the summer, saying he is happy at Liverpool and there had been no contact made.

“As it stands right now, it’s just speculation. He’s happy at Liverpool, Liverpool are happy with McAlister. So I don’t expect any move imminently on that one in there.”

Real Madrid’s midfielder pursuit will be one to watch

Real Madrid are expected to be relatively busy next summer. They intend to re-sign Nico Paz alongside a new midfielder, with the likes of Rodri Hernandez, Adam Wharton and Chema Andres having been mentioned. Mac Allister may come to the fore too, but for now, it remains to be seen who is sought.