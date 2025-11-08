Over the last couple of years, there has been a lot of talk surrounding Lamine Yamal, who quickly became a key player for Barcelona. In recent months, this has intensified, but rather than it being due to his on-field performances, it has been because of situations that have developed off the pitch.

Barcelona are said to have become increasingly concerned about Lamine Yamal’s off-field activities, with his lifestyle having been called into question. And according to former Real Madrid player Iván Zamorano (via MD), the 18-year-old lacks class.

“I wouldn’t sign Lamine (for Real Madrid). He’s a crack, but he does not have the essence of what a Real Madrid player is. I would sign Pedri, he is a phenomenon and he does it without talking. He is humble, he speaks just enough and that is the essence. Lamine Yamal has neither soul nor essence of Madrid. Barcelona, good; not here. It’s another story, another completely different club. Real Madrid is a team of class and culture. The players must represent that.”

Barcelona urged to take action in Lamine Yamal case

Zamorano’s comments came in relation to Lamine Yamal’s alleged comments about Real Madrid “stealing wins/points” from other teams, and he urged Barcelona to take action to prevent similar incidents in the future.

“I never heard Messi say that we stole, and he was the best in the world. A 17-year-old boy who is given these lights for what he talks about… I think what we have to do is show it on the pitch and the other later on. Barcelona have to try to get Lamine Yamal on track. He will only be a great player like that. Players who leave a legacy are made of another lineage.”

Lamine Yamal’s lifestyle has certainly attracted a lot of attention, but it is easy to forget that he is only 18 years of age. He’s still a teenager, and although he has a large fanbase and a significant amount of influence, that is not by his choosing.