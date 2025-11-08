Barcelona manager Hansi Flick reacts to Spotify Camp Nou return

Ahead of Sunday’s match between Celta Vigo and Barcelona, Hansi Flick has spoken to the media regarding multiple topics. One of those was Lamine Yamal, and more specifically, his call-up to the Spanish national team for the upcoming World Cup qualifiers against Georgia and Türkiye.

Flick, who took aim at the Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) earlier in the season after Lamine Yamal returned to Barcelona with pubalgia, is hopeful that his player is used carefully over the next couple of weeks, as per Diario AS.

“I ask the same (of the RFEF) as when he plays here: that they take care of him. He has changed. Now, he is much better. He is training very well, he is undergoing treatment in the gym and he is doing very well. It is important for pubalgia.

“He is still not 100%, he still has discomfort and we have to take care of him and not only here, but also in the National Team. I think they also do it in the National Team.”

Flick speaks on Spotify Camp Nou training session

Flick also gave his impression of the Spotify Camp Nou, following the open training session that Barcelona held at the stadium on Friday.

“In the end, the first impression has been fantastic, incredible. You can breathe the history that this stadium has. When we walked onto the pitch and saw the fans and the stadium, it was impressive. The sensations are fantastic and, when we can play there again, it will help us for sure. The fans are much closer than in Montjuïc.

“The way this stadium has been built is incredible. It’s the most important thing for the future of this club and they’ve done very well. Congratulations to those who have been responsible for the construction of this stadium, it’s fantastic.”