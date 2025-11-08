On Sunday, Barcelona travel to Galicia to face Celta Vigo in their final match before the November international break, and they do so in a difficult moment, given that they have only one three of their last seven matches across all competitions.

In contrast, Celta are flying, which will make the Balaidos showdown even more difficult. Nevertheless, head coach Hansi Flick believes that his side will be victorious, as he told the media during his pre-match press conference, as per Diario AS.

“Celta is in a very good rhythm at the moment. They have won the last four matches. They are probably in a better situation than we are. But it always has to do with attitude, with mentality. And that’s what we’ve been talking about. We want to win there because it’s important for us, because we want to go into this break with three more points.”

Flick reveals mixed injury news on Barcelona defensive pair

Flick has confirmed reports that Jules Kounde is a major doubt to face Celta, although the good news is that fellow right-back option Eric Garcia is available, despite having broken his nose in the draw at Club Brugge earlier this week.

“Eric can play, he’s fine. With a mask, of course. Jules? He hasn’t finished training and I have doubts that he will be in the squad. I don’t think he will travel, but we have one more day. We are going to wait and see.”

Flick also discussed Barcelona’s poor form of late, as he acknowledged that his side are not at the same levels as they showed during their very impressive 2024-25 campaign.

“Last season was different. We played at a different level. We’ve already talked about the game against Brugge and everyone knows exactly what we want to see on the pitch. The players know it. And what they have to do is show it on the pitch. Things have to be reflected on the pitch.”