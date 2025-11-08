Barcelona set sights on 2026 move for Premier League defender

Barcelona are expected to seek defensive reinforcements in 2026, given their struggles in that area of the course of the season so far. A replacement for Inigo Martinez is wanted, while there are also rumours of plans to address the right-back position.

Hansi Flick wanted to bring in a new right-back during the summer, but there was no space left to make a signing following the arrivals of Joan Garcia and Marcus Rashford. Since then, regular starter Jules Kounde has struggled for form, while Eric Garcia has predominantly been utilised as a central defender.

As such, the need for a new right-back is greater, so it makes sense for a signing to be sought in 2026. And according to multiple sources (via MD), Barcelona are interested in making a move for Crystal Palace’s Daniel Munoz, whom they have previously kept tabs on.

Munoz is the second Crystal Palace player that Barcelona are keen on, with England international Marc Guehi, who will be a free agent next summer, also on their radar. However, he will be much more difficult to sign, given that he is under contract at the Premier League side until 2028, which means that a cut-price deal would not be possible.

Right-back is unlikely to be a priority for Barcelona

Given that Barcelona are strongly prioritising a new central defender and striker, it is unlikely that they will have the finances to sign a new right-back. Furthermore, Flick will have La Masia graduates Hector Fort (currently on loan at Elche) and Xavi Espart as options alongside Kounde and Eric, so there is no obvious need to address the position, despite the ongoing woes.

It remains to be seen what business is done by Barcelona next summer, but it would be a surprise to see a move sought for Munoz – or any other right-back.