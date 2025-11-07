The internet is a strange place that provides for connections and crossovers that just two decades ago seemed impossible. Even with the spread of global internet access, few could have imagined that the future Mayor of New York City would have a rooting interest in La Liga.

Earlier this week Zohran Mamdani was elected as the Mayor of New York City, running on a platform of making the city affordable for its residents again. Just a few days later, Mamdani has gone viral in Spain for a tweet he made over a decade ago.

Mamdani is a Real Oviedo shareholder

Mamdani has been vocal about his love for football, or soccer for those in the states, and back in 2012, bought a share in Real Oviedo. The Asturian side, who at the time were on the brink of liquidation due to repeated financial struggles, opened up the club for individuals to purchase shares in order to raise money, which Mamdani confirmed he took part in via a Tweet in November 2012.

“Sid Lowe: Just bought a share, possibly Oviedo’s first shareholder based in Maine? #SOSRealOviedo.”

@sidlowe Just bought a share, possibly Oviedo's first shareholder based in Maine? #SOSRealOviedo — Zohran Kwame Mamdani (@ZohranKMamdani) November 9, 2012

Journalist Sid Lowe played a key role in raising awareness of Oviedo’s situation to the English-speaking world, helping to attract many shareholders from abroad.

Real Oviedo congratulate Mamdani

On Wednesday afternoon, Oviedo’s own Twitter/X account put the tweet back into circulation, with the following message.

“Congratulations on your victory! New York now has much more of an Oviedo-blue colour to it.”

Congratulations on your victory! New York now has much more of an Oviedo-blue colour to it#RealOviedo 🔵⚪️ https://t.co/jd9ZlNB2vA — Real Oviedo (@RealOviedo) November 6, 2025

With Oviedo back in La Liga for the first time in 24 years, both are enjoying a rather successful 2025. When it comes to his true passion, Mamdani has been clear that his side Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal, although with Mikel Merino, Martin Zubimendi and David Raya all turning for the Gunners, the North of Spain is undoubtedly having an impact on Mamdani.