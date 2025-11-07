Spain manager Luis de la Fuente has announced his latest squad, as La Roja look to close out their World Cup qualifying campaign with a perfect record. They will face Georgia in Tblisi on Saturday, before returning to Seville to host Turkiye at La Cartuja.

The headline news is the return of Lamine Yamal, who missed the last call-up through a groin injury. Barcelona manager Hansi Flick criticised de la Fuente’s handling of his fitness previously, but said earlier this week that it was ‘not his problem’ were he called up for this international break.

Return to international duty for Pablo Fornals

The most significant addition is that of Real Betis midfielder Pablo Fornals, who has not played for Spain since 2021. He will have the chance to add to his six caps, off the back of excellent form under Manuel Pellegrini. Number nines Borja Iglesias and Samu Aghehowa are both included, with the former remaining after a lengthy absence of his own in October.

In defence, Aymeric Laporte is also back in the squad. He returned last month after an injury, but now will have the chance to stake a claim for his spot.

Injury absences for Spain

Significant absences are headed by Nico Williams, who missed Athletic Club’s clash with Newcastle United, as he battles the same groin issue as Lamine Yamal. Captain Alvaro Morata is again left out, as he looks for game time at Como.

Para que te los guardes. 👥 Estos son los 26 nombres para los partidos ante Georgia y Turquía que nos pueden clasificar para el próximo Mundial.#VamosEspaña | #CopaMundialFIFA pic.twitter.com/QM4WvP5zwC — Selección Española Masculina de Fútbol (@SEFutbol) November 7, 2025

Rodri Hernandez is fit, but has been given time to rest, allowing the likes of Pablo Barrios to conntinue in the squad.

Full Spain squad:

Goalkeepers: Unai Simon, Alex Remiro and David Raya.

Defenders: : Aymeric Laporte, Dani Vivian, Alejandro Grimaldo, Marcos Llorente, Marc Cucurella, Pau Cubarsi, Dean Huijsen and Pedro Porro

Midfielders: Fabian Ruiz, Zubimendi, Mikel Merino, Aleix Garcia, Pablo Barrios, Alex Baena and Pablo Fornals

Forwards: Mikel Oyarzabal, Yeremy Pino, Dani Olmo, Fermin Lopez, Lamine Yamal, Ferran Torres, Samu Aghehowa and Borja Iglesias.