Agent Jorge Mendes has assured that client Lamine Yamal is on the right track, amid discussion that he has been distracted in the opening months of the season. The 18-year-old was heavily criticised for his regular media presence of late, and in particular, his comments ahead of El Clasico.

From Barcelona, there has been a message of calm, but the club have reportedly tried to limit Lamine Yamal’s public appearances of late. The Spain international himself called out a number of ‘lies’ about him following a good performance against Club Brugge on Wednesday.

Jorge Mendes confused by Lamine Yamal media storm

Despite having managed Cristiano Ronaldo in the past, Mendes said that he was confused by the negative press that Lamine Yamal has been receiving of late.

“I don’t understand all the fuss surrounding Lamine Yamal. We’ve all been 18 and young. As President Laporta said, what we need to do is support him and help him as much as possible because he’s a great asset to the club. Lamine is the player everyone is talking about worldwide; there’s a consensus that he’s a great footballer for both the present and the future,” he told MD.

“Having everyone watching you is also a great responsibility and a lot of pressure. He’s handling it very well, and we need to continue helping him, and one way to do that is to focus exclusively on his work.”

‘Talking little is key’ – Mendes

The big flashpoint occurred ahead of El Clasico, when Lamine Yamal tongue in cheek said that Real Madrid ‘rob games’. This fired up Los Blancos, and Mendes seemed keen to avoid another incident.

“Lamine knows exactly what he has to do both on and off the field, and that’s what he’s doing: concentrating on working quietly and not talking much. He’s a very intelligent and hardworking young man. He has a minor physical issue that he’s addressing with the club to resolve it as best as possible while he plays, and that’s the most important thing – that he recovers well and can contribute as much as possible to the team.”

“He’s a very clever lad and learns every day. Talking very little and focusing on the work is key. The best thing Lamine does is let his play on the field do the talking; he does it like no one else, as we saw in the match against Bruges. In every game, he produces at least one masterpiece, something only someone destined for the very top can achieve.”