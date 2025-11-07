Deco back up Hansi Flick over Barcelona style debate – ‘Discussing style is irrelevant’

Barcelona Director of Football Deco has backed manager Hansi Flick to continue producing results with the same style of football. The high-pressing system has been exploited time and again this season, but Flick is adamant he will not make adjustments.

After a ninth straight game conceding, in which the Blaugrana have let in 16 goals, Flick told the press on Wednesday that he was not going to change his approach. Many are wondering how long Barcelona can continue to play with such a brittle offside trap.

‘There’s no debate about the style’ – Deco

As Barcelona returned to Camp Nou for the first time in nearly 2.5 years on Friday morning, Deco was asked about Flick’s style and whether changes needed to be made.

“The issue of discussing style is irrelevant. We already know perfectly well where we can improve and the difficulties we face. Last season we also went through some tough times and we were able to overcome them. By getting players back and regaining our form, staying united and working hard… That’s what we have to do;” he told MD.

“We did it last season and we’re going to do the same this season. Nothing can change things except hard work and dedication.”

‘It’s different playing here’ – Deco on Camp Nou

Barcelona continue to play at Montjuic this season for the most part, but the hope is that they can begin playing matches back at Spotify Camp Nou this month. Deco assured that it would give the players a boost.

21,795 fans attended the open training session at Spotify Camp Nou. @FCBarcelona pic.twitter.com/0xV3VuFkes — barcacentre (@barcacentre) November 7, 2025

“All of us at the club who are still at Montjuïc miss being here. It feels like a magnificent stadium before, and now it’s even more so. There are memories, of course, but the most important thing is that we can get back as soon as possible. It’s different playing here; the players feel the same way. I imagine it will be…”