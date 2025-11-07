Real Madrid have been heavily linked with a number of central defenders in recent months, with the assumption being that both David Alaba and Antonio Rudiger would be departing at the end of their contracts next summer. That may not be a given though.

The veteran German defender has missed much of the last six months through injury, and is currently recovering from a knee surgery. However Marca say that both Rudiger and Real Madrid decided to put talks on hold in the summer, to see how the season went. Those talks could resume though.

Rudiger contract talks to start in 2026

They say that Real Madrid and Rudiger will reevaluate his future at the start of 2026, when he has recovered from his injury and is back to full fitness. Rudiger’s desire is to remain at Real Madrid, and while Los Blancos may have concerns about his injury record, his role in the dressing room is appreciated. Rudiger has taken on a big brother role for many of the younger players, something which holds value for Real Madrid.

Chelsea leave door open to Rudiger

Rudiger is set to prioritise Real Madrid ahead of other potential destinations, but the same outlet explains that Chelsea have ‘never quite closed the door’ on a return to Stamford Bridge. Leaving Chelsea on a free in 2022, he did so on cordial terms with those at the club.

Should neither of those options come to fruition for Rudiger, Saudi Arabia have made their interest known in recent months too.

Leadership in the dressing room?

A slight change of tack from Real Madrid may be understandable, given the relative youth of the side. Along with Alaba, Thibaut Courtois, Ferland Mendy, Dani Ceballos and Dani Carvajal are some of the only experienced figures in the dressing room. Of those, only Courtois and Carvajal have a strong chance of being there next season.