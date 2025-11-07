Barcelona players and fans returned to Camp Nou for the first time in nearly 2.5 years, as the club held an open training session on Friday morning. It is the first time the renovated stadium, currently consisting of two tiers, has been opened since work began to remodel it.

The Blaugrana currently have a licence to open the stadium for 27,000 fans, but do not intend to host any games there until a second licence is granted, allowing 45,000 in. President Joan Laporta has declared that he believes they will return in full on the 22nd of November against Athletic Club, or on the 29th against Alaves.

Joan Garcia and Andreas Christensen return to group work

The big news was the return to group work of Joan Garcia, who Marca say was not predicted to do so until next week. His positive progress has convinced the staff to allow him to participate. There is a chance the Blaugrana goalkeeper makes it into the squad to face Celta Vigo at Balaidos on Sunday, but he may not start.

Andreas Christensen was also present with the group session, having been in and out for the last two weeks through illness and then muscle issues. Eric Garcia suffered a broken nose against Club Brugge on Wednesday, but also trained as normal with a protective mask. Their presence is also up in the air.

Lamine Yamal exercises alone

One point of note was that Lamine Yamal started out individual work rather than with the group. He was called up by Spain on Friday during the training session, but is expected to be available for Hansi Flick. Lamine Yamal then joined the rest of the group after the warm-up.

In total, the session was attended by a crowd of 21,795, with members paying €5 and the general public €10.