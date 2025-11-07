Manchester United midfielder Kobbie Mainoo looks as if he will be on the move sooner rather than later, with the January transfer window a potential exit strategy for the England international. La Liga’s giants are keeping a close eye on his development.

After a breakout year, Mainoo became a regular in Manchester United’s midfield under Erik ten Hag, and also cracked the England squad, exhibiting a range of passing and an ability to lift the tempo. However since Ruben Amorim took over, he has been less enamoured with Mainoo’s skillset, and relegated him to a residual role.

La Liga giants monitoring Mainoo situation

According to The Daily Briefing, Atletico Madrid, Real Madrid and Barcelona are all interested in Mainoo. Los Blancos and the Blaugrana are ensuring they are abreast of developments regarding Mainoo, but the stronger interest comes from Atletico.

Los Colchoneros have been linked with a loan move for Mainoo in recent months, and the latest is that he could be a replacement should Conor Gallagher leave. The ex-Chelsea man, incidentally, has also been cited as an option for Manchester United in the winter window.

Napoli in pole position for Mainoo

There are a number of sides interested in Mainoo though, including several teams from the Premier League. Leading the race for his services are reportedly Napoli though, who recently lost Kevin de Bruyne to a long-term injury.

The Italian side were in pursuit of Mainoo this summer, before a move was blocked, but the player himself appears desperate for more game time. After shopping successfully for Scott McTominay and Rasmus Hojlund at Old Trafford, they may see Mainoo as another bargain addition.

It would be something of a surprise if either Real Madrid or Barcelona were to move for Mainoo, barring a serious injury, but Atletico could make some sense as cover for Gallagher. With Mateu Alemany recently arriving at the Metropolitano though, it is a new regime approaching the market.