On Friday, Luis de la Fuente will announce his squad for Spain’s final World Cup qualifiers against Georgia and Türkiye, and one of the big focuses will be on whether Lamine Yamal is called up.

The Barcelona winger aggravated a groin injury during the September international break, while he was not involved in October’s due to the same issue. Recently, it was confirmed that he is still not at 100%, which has led to a possible surgery decision being made in the coming weeks.

Lamine Yamal will almost certainly start for Barcelona in their La Liga clash against Celta Vigo on Sunday, after which he is expected to join up with his Spain teammates. According to Diario AS, it is almost certain that the 18-year-old will be called upon by de la Fuente for the matches against Georgia and Türkiye.

As well as Lamine Yamal, Pau Cubarsi is also expected to be named in the squad, despite the fact that he has also been dealing with discomfort of late. Further Barcelona players in Dani Olmo and Fermin Lopez are also in contention to be called up, having made their respective returns from injury woes.

Nico Williams unlikely to make the list

La Roja should have Lamine Yamal available, but the same is unlikely to be said for his wing partner, Nico Williams. The Athletic Club winger recently aggravated his own groin injury, which caused him to miss the midweek defeat to Newcastle United. He is not expected to face Real Oviedo this weekend, and it is also believed that he will not be involved for La Roja.

For now, it remains to be seen whether Lamine Yamal is called up, and if so, whether there is any response to this from Barcelona, whose relations with de la Fuente and the Spanish Football Federation have not been great of late.