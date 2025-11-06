Real Madrid to call referendum on club ownership model

Real Madrid members are set to take a decision that will alter the history of the club in the months, with President Florentino Perez planning a referundum on the club’s ownership model. Los Blancos are one of four clubs in Spain’s top tier that are owned by their members, alongside Barcelona, Athletic Club and Osasuna.

It is an ownership model that has been in place for the entirety of the club’s 123-year existence, but Perez feels that in order to compete with the riches of state-owned clubs such as Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain, Real Madrid must adapt their model. Over the last two years, there has been a steady string of reports explaining that Los Blancos are considering other options, and last year Perez confirmed at the club’s General Assembly that he would be bringing a proposal to the members in the near future.

Real Madrid confirm General Assembly date

Real Madrid have officially called a General Assembly for the 23rd of November, the same day that Los Blancos face Elche. That meeting will see the members approve the accounts for the 2024-25 season, and the proposed budget for the 2025-26 season, as well as season-ticket campaigns for the 2026-27 season.

Marca detail that Real Madrid reported a €24m profit last season, and a turnover of €1.185b, their highest ever. The net debt lies at just €12m, while there is a treasury of €166m.

Perez to present plans for new ownership model

The same outlet go on to detail that Perez will also call an extraordinary General Assembly in which he will present plans for a change to the ownership model. Recent reports say that Real Madrid have considered a ‘Bayern Munich-style’ model of selling off a percentage of the club while keeping the members as the majority owner. On the other hand, Real Madrid could be ‘split into two entities’, with Los Blancos existing as a commercial stock exchange company and a football club.