Director confirms Real Madrid missed out on €14m transfer windfall

Real Madrid spent big during the summer, as the likes of Dean Huijsen, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Alvaro Carreras joined Xabi Alonso’s squad. They did not bring it much money from sales, but had it not been for certain circumstances, there would have been a significant cash injection.

Real Madrid have 50% of Sergio Arribas’ rights, meaning that they would be entitled to half of any transfer fee that Almeria were to bring in from his sale. And as confirmed by Mohamed El Assy, the Andalusian club’s general director, the 24-year-old almost joined Saudi Pro League side Al-Ahli in a deal worth €28m, as per Diario de Almeria (via Diario AS).

“He was number two on the list of the club he was interested in, but in the end they signed the number one. Arribas is the star of this team. I think that in one or two years the club will sell him for a lot of money.

Real Madrid not able to sign Arribas for set price

El Assy also confirmed that Real Madrid “has no buy-back clause”, only a “non-negotiable sell-on clause”, but had a sale happened, it would have meant that €14m would have been heading to the Santiago Bernabeu – this would have ensured a total payment of €20m, given that Almeria bought the La Fabrica graduate for approximately €6m back in the summer of 2023.

Arribas has made an excellent start to the season, having registered five goals and four assists in 12 matches – all in Segunda. Almeria are currently 2nd in the standings, but whether they manage to secure a return to La Liga or not, there is a very good chance that the 24-year-old midfielder ends up sealing a big-money move during the 2026 summer transfer window, which Real Madrid will certainly be hoping for.