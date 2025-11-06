Real Madrid meet with agent of Bayern Munich star

Real Madrid are looking to recruit another central defender for next summer, and have been linked with a number of names from Europe’s top sides in recent months. However Los Blancos have met with the agents of a Bayern Munich star out of contract.

This week it was revealed that Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi is unlikely to move to Real Madrid due to his wage demands, with Bayern and Liverpool considered the first in line for his services. Meanwhile in the summer it seemed likely that Liverpool defender Ibrahima Konate, also out of contract next year and available on a free, would be making the switch to Real Madrid. However Bayern defender Dayot Upamecano is also on their shortlist.

Real Madrid meet with agent of Dayot Upamecano

According to transfer insider Indykaila, Real Madrid intermediaries met with the agents of Upamecano on Thursday lunchtime, to discuss a potential move for next summer. Upamecano is a third name that is out of contract next summer, and would be free to pen a deal with Los Blancos in January.

Dayot Upamecano’s agent with Real Madrid officials. The meeting take place now. — indykaila News (@indykaila) November 6, 2025

Bayern Munich in contract talks with Upamecano

Bayern are hoping to hold onto Upamecano though, and earlier this week Sporting Director Max Eberl confirmed that contract talks were ongoing with the France international. Eberl noted that Upamecano was ‘very, very comfortable’ in Munich, and seemed confident about getting a deal done.

Real Madrid-Bayern contract battles

The two sides have gone to battle for the services of several players in recent years, with David Alaba making the switch to Los Blancos on a free in 2021. The Austrian defender was then due to be followed by Alphonso Davies, with local media in Spain briefing confidently that the Canadian would arrive last summer. However Davies ended up penning a contract extension at Bayern last January, and Los Blancos would go into the market to bring in Alvaro Carreras for €50m.