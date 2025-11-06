Real Madrid lose key midfielder for several weeks after thigh injury

Real Madrid are counting the cost of defeat to Liverpool at Anfield, and beyond the halting of their good run, it will also see manager Xabi Alonso without one of his key midfielders for the coming weeks. France midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni has been an ever-present under Alonso this season, but the Basque manager must now work out some alternatives to his screening in front of the defence.

The club put out an official announcement confirming a thigh injury following their trip to England, and Diario AS have revealed that it will keep him out for around three weeks. In theory, he would be back fit for Real Madrid’s trip to Girona on the 30th of November.

What games will Aurelien Tchouameni miss?

The coming weeks are in one sense, a ‘good’ time to be injured for Los Blancos, with the international break reducing the number of Real Madrid games he will miss. Tchouameni is guaranteed to be out for the coming three away matches against Rayo Vallecano, Elche and Olympiakos in the Champions League. In theory, he would then be fit to face Girona at Montilivi, and Athletic Club at San Mames.

Fede Valverde fit to play against Rayo Vallecano

The good news for Alonso is that Fede Valverde has escaped injury, after coming off against Liverpool with muscle discomfort. He is expected to be available against Rayo at Vallecas this Sunday, for what tends to be a difficult trip.

Alternatives for Xabi Alonso

Los Blancos have been using Tchouameni in front of their defence, but are not short of alternatives at the position. Compatriot Eduardo Camavinga could return to what in theory is his preferred position, or Valverde could be the one who fills in. That would likely require Trent Alexander-Arnold to make his first start since returning from injury this Sunday.