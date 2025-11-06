Police were forced to intervene on Wednesday night in Madrid, as ultras from Polish side Lech Poznan and Rayo Vallecano clashed on the streets. The two sides will meet at Vallecas on Thursday night at 21:00 CEST in the Conference League.

The Polish traveling support, of which it is believed there will be around a 1,000 on Thursday night as per Marca, includes the ultra group Kolejorz, who are described as fascist, homophobic, anti-semitic and racist. It is expected that 250 will be without a ticket for the game. Rayo’s Bukaneros group, notoriously left-wing, clashed with them near the Buenos Aires metro station, a few minutes walk from the Vallecas stadium in an arranged fight.

Police intervene to break up 400-person fight

Around 400 people are believed to be involved, with police syndicate JUPOL providing images of the fights from those filming nearby. They criticised government delegate Francisco Martin for a lack of planning, given the details of the fight were made public on social media. The fighting occurred for around 10 minutes, before the police intervened, with one arrest made and one person injured, both from the Bukaneros group. Around 400 police officers are expected to be deployed in the area ahead of and after the match.

Graves disturbios está pasada noche en Vallecas, por una “quedada” organizada entre los ultras polacos del Lech Poznan y Bukaneros. Nuestro reconocimiento a los compañeros que estuvieron restableciendo el orden público. La violencia no cabe en el fútbol ni en el deporte, hay… pic.twitter.com/xjKv6aaeLG — JUPOL (@JupolNacional) November 6, 2025

Lech Poznan video goes down poorly

Ahead of the game, Lech trained at Vallecas, with the club publishing a behind-the-scenes video. During the video, some of the Lech staff can be heard mocking the state of the facilities, complaining of a lack of light in the changing room.

Szybki tour po naszej szatni 👀 pic.twitter.com/AbS0tQqRCG — Lech Poznań (@LechPoznan) November 5, 2025

This is also a theme of complaint from Rayo fans, relating especially to their stadium, but the derisory nature of the video from Lech has gone down poorly in the Spanish capital. Rayo have taken four points from their opening two games, while Lech have a win and defeat from their first fixtures.