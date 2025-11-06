Just three months into the season there has already been talk about Barcelona potentially exercising their option to buy on Marcus Rashford. The on-loan Manchester United forward has been in good form in front of goal in the early stages of his Barcelona career.

The Blaugrana have been far from their best this season, and while Rashford has not always looked like a fluid part of the Barcelona side, he has been contributing more than any other player in front of goal. Through 15 appearances, Rashford has scored six goals and given seven assists thus far, averaging a goal contribution every 81 minutes.

Barcelona could look to flip Rashford next summer

Barcelona have agreed a buy option in their deal for Rashford, which is believed to be in the region of €30m. Already there has been talk that Barcelona are keen to activate that clause, but Radio Catalunya say that Rashford may not be a key part of their plans all the same. The club feel that €30m is a good price for the Manchester United forward on the market, and as such, their intention, if they exercise their buy option, would be to sell him on the same summer at a higher fee.

Potential issues for Barcelona

In order to carry off a plan that on paper makes sense, Barcelona would have to secure two guarantees. Firstly, Barcelona would need to be able to carry off the purchase and register Rashford in order to be able to sell him on, something that has been a major issue in recent summers. In addition, their plan would need to be approved by Rashford. The England international would be far from the first to refuse an exit from Barcelona, and they could end up having to retain him if they do exercise that option.