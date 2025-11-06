Paris Saint-Germain keen on signing Barcelona defender in 2026

Paris Saint-Germain have made a custom of doing their summer shopping in Barcelona over the last decade, and once again the French giants are interested in poaching one of the Blaugrana’s players. The Catalan side are running out of time to get their ducks in a row.

According to a report in France from L’Equipe, as referenced by Diario AS, PSG are interested in signing defender Eric Garcia. The 24-year-old is out of contract next summer, and is less than two months from being able to sign a contract with PSG to leave for free. Luis Enrique is a fan of his from his time as Spain manager, but Barcelona reportedly remain confident of signing him to a new deal in the coming weeks.

Eric Garcia contract situation at Barcelona

This is not the first time that PSG have been credited with interest in Garcia, who was reportedly next in line to receive a contract offer from the Blaugrana after Frenkie de Jong penned his new deal. In September it was reported that Garcia and Barcelona had outlined the terms of a five-year deal, and the intention was to sign it before the end of the calendar year. During the last two months, it appears there has been little progress.

A reliable presence for Hansi Flick

Since January, Hansi Flick has turned to Garcia with increasing frequency, firstly as an emergency midfielder, then as a right-back, and this season, back in his natural position as a central defender. Thus far, Garcia has been the starter alongside Pau Cubarsi, and Flick has regularly sung his praises for his qualities as a player. So far this season, Garcia’s 15 appearances and 1,121 minutes are the highest of any player in the Barcelona squad, a sign of his growing importance.