Real Madrid forward Vinicius Junior is perhaps the largest source of uncertainty at the Santiago Bernabeu this season, with his relationship with manager Xabi Alonso on the rocks already. Now teams are beginning to position themselves for the Brazilian.

Earlier this week it emerged that Real Madrid President Florentino Perez had reportedly taken the decision to sell Vinicius next summer, feeling that some of his behaviour with Alonso had crossed the line. Beyond that, some of the leaks emerging from the Real Madrid dressing room are attributed to Vinicius.

Manchester City position themselves for Vinicius move

According to transfer insider Indykaila, Manchester City have now made their interest known to Vinicius. The same source reported this week that Vinicius was unhappy not just with Alonso personally, but also with his attacking approach, feeling it was not conducive to attacking football.

Now City have supposedly asked him not to sign a new contract at Real Madrid before next summer, allowing them a better negotiating position for a potential deal. Vinicius is out of contract in 2027, and next summer the threat of losing him for free will work against Los Blancos.

Exclusive 💣@ManCity have asked Vinícius Júnior NOT ❌ to sign a new contract at @realmadrid. Manchester City want Vinícius Júnior to become the next KDB for them. The information has come from reliable source from Madrid. pic.twitter.com/XPsBBooDlZ — indykaila News (@indykaila) November 5, 2025

Vinicius contract situation at Real Madrid

It was reported in the early stages of the year that Vinicius had agreed terms to a new deal with Real Madrid after interest from Saudi Arabia. Yet come the summer, that deal was put on ice, after Vinicius’ agents demanded that Vinicius earn the same as Kylian Mbappe at the top of their salary scale. Unwilling to do so, the two have put off further talks until next summer, which is certainly an unusual turn for Los Blancos to take, given the amount of time on his deal. Either way, an exit for Vinicius looks more and more feasible as time goes on.