Three more La Liga sides were in European action on Thursday, with two of those involved in the Europa League: Real Betis hosted Lyon at La Cartuja, while Celta Vigo made the trip to Croatia to take on Dinamo Zagreb.

Real Betis put Lyon to the sword at La Cartuja

Real Betis 2-0 Lyon

Betis continued their unbeaten start to the league phase with a confident victory over Lyon. Ez Abde opened the scoring on the hour mark after he poked home from a Cedric Bakambu flick-on, and five minutes later, the lead was doubled by Antony, who made it three goals in two matches with a delicate chip over former Mallorca goalkeeper Dominik Greif.

Abde could have added his second of the evening in the second half, but it mattered little in the end. The result sees Betis move up to ninth in the standings at the halfway mark of the league phase, having won two and drawn two of their four matches so far. They will now look ahead to Sunday’s fixture against Valencia, their last before the November international break.

Celta Vigo continue impressive form in Croatia

Dinamo Zagreb 0-3 Celta Vigo

It is now five wins in a row for Celta, who secured an excellent victory over Dinamo Zagreb courtesy of three first half goals. Pablo Duran netted a brace either side of an own goal from former Barcelona defender Sergi Dominguez.

That result means that Celta have now their last three Europa League matches, bouncing back from their MD1 defeat at Stuttgart. Claudio Giraldez’s side are in top form right now, and they will fancy their chances of making it six wins on the spin across all competitions when they host an under-fire Barcelona side at Balaidos on Sunday evening.