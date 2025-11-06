Barcelona vice-captain Frenkie de Jong was one of the players to show face after a frustrating 3-3 draw with Club Brugge on Wednesday night, with the Catalan side conceding almost immediately after scoring on three occasions, one of which was ruled out. The draw has reduced Barcelona’s chances of making it through as part of the top eight seeded teams.

Most of the concern in Can Barca is centred around the performances though, as the Blaugrana continue to look a long way off their best, and vulnerable defensively. De Jong was asked what his side were getting wrong.

“It’s a game I think we have to win, but we have to do things much better. We’re a bit weak on the counter-attack, the issue of marking, the pressure up front, how we position ourselves at the back… it’s a bit of everything,” he told Movistar+, via Sport.

Fermín López: "We could have won the match, it's a bittersweet feeling. Conceding so many goals is everyone's responsibility." — barcacentre (@barcacentre) November 5, 2025

‘We have to put last year behind us’ – Frenkie de Jong

Much of the discourse in Barcelona this season has been focused on the fact that Hansi Flick’s side are struggling to replicate the form of last season.

“There are things we need to adjust. We know it, and we’re working on it. We have to put last year behind us. We weren’t the best team in Europe then either. We have to improve because we didn’t win the Champions League and we also conceded a lot of goals. It’s not all about [the defending], but if you concede three goals… it’s difficult to win.”

De Jong on Lamine Yamal – ‘If he keeps working hard…’

The one major positive for Barcelona was that Lamine Yamal looked as if he was getting closer to where he was last season, after a fallow period.

“Yes, he’s been very good. He’s a special player and he’s always going to make a difference. He might have a better game than another, but if he keeps working hard, we don’t have to worry about Lamine’s level.”

Where do Barcelona go from here?

De Jong has been honest about their issues previously, but the question being asked of Barcelona is how they intend to correct those issues, which have now been in place for over a month now, and shown little sign of improving. Manager Hansi Flick has said that he has no intention of changing his approach, and placed his hopes on the return of injured players.