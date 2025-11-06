Cristiano Ronaldo is still going strong in Saudi Arabia with Al-Nassr, despite having turned 40 back in February. He has nine goals in 10 matches across all competitions, but he believes that his record would be even better if he were still plying trade in Spanish football.

Ronaldo spent nine trophy-laden seasons at Real Madrid between 2009 and 2018, during which he found the back of the net on 450 occasions – in only 438 appearances. And in this eyes, he believes that he is still at that same level, despite now being seven years older.

Earlier this week, Ronaldo was interviewed by English television personality Piers Morgan, and as per Fabrizio Romano, he made his views clear that the standard of football in Saudi Arabia is currently higher than La Liga.

“For me it’s more easy to score goals in Spain, in La Liga than score in Saudi.”

Ronaldo’s spells in La Liga and Saudi cannot be compared

There has been much said about the standard of La Liga in recent seasons, especially considering the struggles that their teams have generally had in European competitions. And while Ronaldo’s record at Real Madrid is better than at Al-Nassr, his time at the Santiago Bernabeu was undoubtedly his prime, so it is not overly comparable to his current spell in Saudi Arabia.

While Ronaldo, who was recently spoken about by La Liga’s top marksman Kylian Mbappe, claims that it was easier for him in Spain than Saudi Arabia, the same cannot be said for a number of other players. Joao Felix struggled a lot during his time at Atletico Madrid and Barcelona, but at Al-Nassr, he has 13 goals in 15 matches.

Regardless, it is a debate that is difficult to truly define, but La Liga is undoubtedly one of the best leagues in world football. It will be interesting to see whether Ronaldo returns before hanging up his boots, at which point he could attempt to deliver on these words.