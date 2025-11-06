Bayern Munich are willing to take exceptional action to prevent Barcelona’s interest in Harry Kane becoming a serious bid for his services next summer. The England international is one of the names that has been mentioned as a potential replacement for Robert Lewandowski next summer.

The 32-year-old England international, who turns 33 next summer, will have just a year left on his Bayern deal at that point, and has been cited as one of the options that could fill Lewandowski’s boots. It has not escaped anyone that Kane’s situation is exactly that in which Barcelona spent €45m on the Polish international back in 2022. The Blaugrana are expected to move on from Lewandowski at the end of his contract next summer.

Bayern Munich willing to offer Harry Kane bumper contract

Kane is under contract for another 18 months, but TalkSport say that Bayern are keen to hold onto him for even longer than that. Like Real Madrid, Bayern have a policy of only offering contracts of one-year to their veterans over the age of 30, but are open to making an exception for Kane. Beyond an impressive set of numbers, 22 goals and three assists in his 16 appearances this season, Bayern feel that Kane’s performances merit the special consideration of his case. That extra security, and money, could be crucial in his decision-making process.

Barcelona plans uncertain at number nine position

While it is not ruled out that Lewandowski could extend his deal at Barcelona, the intention is certainly to find a replacement. Kane is one of the names that has been linked, but even the €65m release clause in Kane’s contract seems a stretch for Barcelona’s salary limit struggles as things stand. Aside from Kane, Levante’s Karl Etta Eyong and Borussia Dortmund’s Serhou Guirassy have been shortlisted as more economic alternatives.