Barcelona’s injury crisis has threatened to recede somewhat in recent weeks, but Hansi Flick is still some way off having a full squad to select from. The Blaugrana could be down another player from their trip to Belgium, where they drew with Club Brugge 3-3.

The positive news is that Pau Cubarsi appears to have overcome some muscle discomfort, and is available for their tie with Celta Vigo this weekend, as per MD. He was given extra time off last week to ease the fatigue, and was on the bench against Elche and Brugge. Dani Olmo and Robert Lewandowski also returned from injury without incident for a second game running in the Champions League.

Doubts over Eric Garcia after clash

Cubarsi was thrown on for the final minutes of the Brugge game due to a facial injury to Eric Garcia, whose nose was bleeding as he went off. The 24-year-old is suspected to have suffered a fractured nose, and could be fit to make the bench if he wears a protective mask. Flick is keen not to take any unnecessary risks though, and plans to start Ronald Araujo and Cubarsi together at Balaidos. There is a slim chance Andreas Christensen recovers in time for the game, but the likelihood is that he does not start.

Optimism over Raphinha injury

More positive still is the progress of Raphinha. Although some reports earlier in the week had suggested he could be on the bench against Celta as well, Diario AS say this will not be the case. Nevertheless, Barcelona are content with his progress, and are working to have him back and fit to face Athletic Club after the international break. At that point, Barcelona also hope to have Christensen and goalkeeper Joan Garcia available again too, reducing their injury list to just Pedri, Gavi and Marc-Andre ter Stegen.