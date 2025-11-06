Barcelona intend to sign a striker in 2026, given that Robert Lewandowski is unlikely to be offered a new contract ahead of his current deal expiring next summer. There have been numerous targets identified by the club’s sporting department, and at this stage, Karl Etta Eyong is said to near the top of their list.

Etta Eyong has had an excellent season so far, having registered six goals and three assists for Villarreal and Levante, whom he joined late in the summer transfer window. Barcelona like him a lot, and he would be a financially-viable addition, given that a winter transfer window deal is said to be possible for €30m.

However, Levante CEO José Danvila has dismissed any chance of Etta Eyong leaving in January, as per Radio Marca (via Sport).

“He’s not going to leave this winter. I’m hearing rumours all the time and we’re also getting offers every day, but we’re not going to sell Etta Eyong in this winter transfer window. The team’s priority objective is to avoid relegation. It makes no sense to make an effort in summer and then sell him in the winter. The greatest asset that the club has is to stay in the First Division, even if a very large offer comes.”

Barcelona will need to wait until next summer for Etta Eyong

It makes a lot of sense for Levante to consider Etta Eyong untransferable for the upcoming winter transfer window, given that he could be the difference between relegation and staying in La Liga. It means that Barcelona would need to wait to get their man, assuming that he is the player that is sought to replace Lewandowski, although that may be fine, given that the 22-year-old is said to be prioritising a move to Catalonia.